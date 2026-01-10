Diplomatic doublethink

Moving on to democracy, Hamid goes back in time to point out how the US’ founders were not completely enamoured by it. In what is a critical examination of its limitations, the author admits that even when democratic governments, on average, perform better than non-democracies in terms of delivering economic outcomes, they can be chaotic and even demoralising, particularly in their early years. He also delves into the idea of the deep state in the popular imagination and the rise of anti-establishment, anti-elite figures in the form of Donald Trump, Brexit, and far-right or right-wing parties across Europe.

Political elites often lament that people make “wrong choices” by voting for populists in a democracy, but they fail to understand why they do so in the first place. Hamid contends that populism serves as a necessary corrective to the failures of democratic life and an antidote to the elites growing indifferent to the concerns of ordinary citizens. At the risk of sounding counterintuitive, he writes that this has brought back sensitive issues such as immigration and national identity into the realm of everyday political discourse, something that ought to be the norm in functioning democracies. Cautioning against the tendency to lose faith in the American system when populist leaders get elected, he stresses the need to believe that democracy, despite its faults, was preferable to its alternatives.