Managing the generals

It says Washington was “not a brilliant general”. In fact, he was “barely a competent one”. And yet the man commanded respect from people such as Alexander Hamilton, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, each of whom was in some way or the other superior to Washington but recognised him as their leader.

“After the revolution the Continental Army dissolved and was furloughed piecemeal; soldiers returned to their communities as the militia model that was both more responsive to local concerns and more comfortable culturally for the US was reasserted.” This significant passage can be read in various ways. One is the way in which the country was carved up. There is the difference between the slave-owning south, which was also cotton-growing, the industrial northeast, and the west, which was the area of free farmers. And how US’ delay in building a standing army led to this carve-up and subsequently to the American Civil War has been the subject of considerable research. What Barrington Moore Jr, has stressed in his classic Social Origins of Democracy and Dictatorship, American society developed in different directions in the nineteenth century. What was it due to? Though there were centralising tendencies, states too had a strong desire to keep for themselves an element of autonomy. How strong was the US at this time? Not much, and probably this is what led to the Monroe Doctrine, which unfortunately this book does not take up adequately. While it has excelled in describing the relationships among Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, and Philip Sheridan, it stops short of telling the reader why generals behaved well in the time of Lincoln as commander-in-chief (as the President is) and why there was bickering with his successor, Andrew Johnson. The book says major civil-military confrontations occurred during the final years of the Johnson administration. Then, was the smooth functioning entirely due to the personality of Lincoln, as it was in the case of Washington? The book suggests that. “They accepted the commander in chief’s authority even when his suspension habeas corpus was determined to be unconstitutional.” It was in this period after the Civil War that the US did have a standing army. Its creation, the author says, did not exacerbate civil-military relations. “Quite the contrary”, she is of the view. Interestingly, from this period onwards the number of soldiers becoming President became fewer and fewer, and understandably so. The process that the founding fathers had started finally became embedded at this time. However, the book would have done well to examine how rebellions of people such as John Brown (just before the Civil War) and Nat Turner were put down with force, possibly with help from the military. Blacks started being recruited into the army.