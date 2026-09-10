The diary of an astronaut

G roup Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, from the Indian Air Force, spent 18 days aboard the International Space Station in 2025. The following extract is from his book, with permission from the publisher, Penguin Vintage. It costs ₹599.

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LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT A NORMAL DAY IN SPACE. Although, to call anything in space “normal” is to immediately expose yourself as someone who has not spent much time there. Normal, by definition, implies a baseline. And space, with cheerful indifference, dismantles

every baseline you arrived with. Our bodies have evolved in the environment of gravity. Never seen anything else. Hence, when you first arrive in space, your bodies undergo transformation. Changes that you had read but never felt.