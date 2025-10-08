Aerospace exports take off, Gulf states now top buyers

I ndia’s aerospace exports — comprising aircraft, spacecraft, and related parts — have tripled between 2017–18 (FY18) and FY25, markedly outpacing overall exports growth in FY23, FY24, and FY25, and recovering from the sharp decline witnessed between FY19 and FY22 to reach $6.96 billion in the last financial year. Having regained its share in overall exports at 0.74 per cent in FY24 — a level last seen in FY18 — the sector more than doubled its contribution to 1.6 per cent in FY25.

The sector’s momentum is reflected in the sourcing plans of Airbus and Boeing — the European and American aerospace giants that hold a duopoly in the global passenger aircraft market. Airbus already sources over $1 billion worth of components from India and works with more than 100 suppliers in the country.

The composition and destination of India’s aerospace exports also shifted between FY18 and FY25. During this period, exports related to heavy aircraft (weighing over 15,000 kg) expanded their share of the total from 8.65 per cent to 79.61 per cent. While Western countries — led by the United States (US) — dominated the list of top five export destinations in the first six years, FY24 and FY25 saw Gulf nations such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enter that cohort. Notably, Kuwait and the UAE displaced the US as the leading export destination in FY24 and FY25.