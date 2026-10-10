Doing more with less

U nder President Donald Trump, the United States (US) appears bent on upending many of its closest relationships, with allies and other countries alike. Trump seems to be weaponising tariffs, while China is apparently doing likewise with critical supply chains. Conflict has returned to Europe, with fears it could spread beyond Ukraine. West Asia has seen an escalation unprecedented in its modern history.

Trade disruptions, tariffs and concentration risks have driven countries big or small to widen their options. These factors, among others, have pushed governments into seeking some stability, predictability and room to manoeuvre in a world where crises can strike fast, even simultaneously. Foreign policy is one lever towards that end, useful for finding alternative trade partners, fresh sources of military materiel and cooperation, resisting pressure from larger nations, even forging new alliances.