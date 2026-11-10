Drone startup funding slumps in 2026

T he wars in Ukraine and West Asia have made drones a fixture of every serious arsenal, on battlefields that demand precision and mass at once, and where targets deep inside heavily defended airspace are struck again and again.

India’s own experience during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 reinforced the point. The conflict showed the value of holding an adversary’s targets at risk from beyond its reach, and of fighting without bringing troops into contact. Since then, makers of unmanned aerial systems, most of them startups, have seen orders from the three services arrive far faster than before.

Data provided by Tracxn, a private market intelligence platform, and analysed by Blueprint show that 2025 also brought a sharp jump in the equity funding raised by India’s military and defence drone startups. Funding more than quadrupled to $159.2 million, a 343.1 per cent year-on-year rise, equal to about 90 per cent of the $176.3 million raised from 2020 to 2024 combined. In 2026, however, these startups have raised just $4.39 million up to October 5, 97.2 per cent less than in all of 2025.