India funds 64 overseas development projects, totalling $12.84 billion

Development assistance and aid constitute a vital instrument of foreign policy, with global and regional powers vying for influence among their neighbours, strategic partners, and key regions — often by funding infrastructure such as roads, railways, energy networks, and telecommunications.
At their best, such investments address critical infrastructure gaps in developing nations. However, concerns persist that certain countries may be engaging in “debt-trap diplomacy”— acquiring significant debt holdings as a means of exerting political leverage and compromising the sovereignty of borrowing states. China, for instance, has faced such allegations from Western powers, though it has consistently denied them.
India, for its part, maintains that its approach to development assistance is grounded in respect for the sovereignty of recipient nations.
As on March 20, 2025, India had undertaken 64 major development projects in neighbouring and foreign countries, with a combined estimated outlay of $12.84 billion.
The data on Indian projects and their status was provided by the Ministry of External Affairs in response to a Rajya Sabha question.
These projects fall under three categories: 25 projects under the Lines of Credit (LoC) scheme across 13 countries worth $6.04 billion, one project in Bangladesh under the Concessional Finance Scheme (CFS) valued at $1.60 billion, and 38 grant-based projects across 12 countries and regions totalling $5.20 billion. The projects span sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, roads, railways, airports, water supply, sanitation, housing, health care, and education. Partner countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, the Maldives, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and others. Of the total, 35 projects (54.69 per cent) have been completed, while 29 projects (45.31 per cent) are under implementation.
