India's foreign aid down 45% in 5 years

According to Ministry of External Affairs data, between 2019–20 and 2023–24, India’s total annual aid disbursement to foreign countries fell significantly — from $831.62 million in 2019–20 to $457.07 million in 2023–24. This marks an absolute decline of $374.55 million, or a 45.04 per cent reduction over five years. While the trend shows some fluctuations — such as a modest recovery in 2022–23 — the overall trajectory is downward. Bhutan consistently received the highest aid in the firstfour years: $321.77 million in 2019–20, $253.37 million in 2020–21, $198.88 million in 2021–22, and $298.02 million in 2022–23.In 2023–24,the Maldives emerged as the top recipient, receiving $100.6 million, overtaking Bhutan for the firsttime in this period. This shift may reflect a broader recalibration in India’s regional aid strategy, potentially prioritising the Indian Ocean Region and maritime parterships in recent years.
WRITTEN BY: Bhaswar Kumar
Bhaswar Kumar has over seven years of experience in journalism. He has written on India Inc, corporate governance, government policy, and economic data. Currently, he covers defence, security and geopolitics, focusing on defence procurement policies, defence and aerospace majors, and developments in India’s neighbourhood.