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Market radar - August 22, 2026 to September 22, 2026

The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks

1 min read
Updated On: Oct 10 2026 | 5:05 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

It was a tepid month for the Business Standard Defence Index as it declined over 4 per cent and marginally underperformed the benchmark indices, as investors likely booked gains following strong gains over the long run. Despite this decline, the index continues to hold above the key 200-DMA level, signalling underlying strength and investor confidence 
BS Defence Index  
Index returns  
Defence on the back foot  
BS Defence Index companies
 
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 5:05 AM IST

In this article : defence stocksNifty 50

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