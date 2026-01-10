Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / Market radar: November 21, 2025 to December 22, 2025

Market radar: November 21, 2025 to December 22, 2025

The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks

1 min read
Updated On: Jan 10 2026 | 5:20 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

The rally in India's benchmark indices is leaving defence stocks behind. The BS Defence Index has now underperformed for a third straight month, even as the Nifty and Sensex hit record highs. The defence index has broken below its 200-day moving average, as selling pressure intensifies, and investors turn increasingly cautious
 
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 5:20 AM IST

In this article : defensive stocksMARKETS WRAP

Next Story