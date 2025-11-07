R&D share in defence budget dips amid self-reliance ambitions

C losing the most critical gap in India’s defence ecosystem by developing high-thrust indigenous jet engines will require an investment of ₹40,000–50,000 crore: nearly double the Department of Defence Research and Development’s (DDR&D’s) 2025–26 budgetary allocation of around ₹27,000 crore.

Although this investment would be spread over multiple years and includes the creation of critical testing infrastructure, it points to the inadequacy of current defence R&D expenditure. While outlining in January the financial and developmental requirements for building a next-generation aero engine in India, DDR&D Secretary and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat argued that R&D spending must rise from the current five per cent of the defence budget to 10-15 per cent to achieve national objectives.

The urgency was reinforced when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, called on Indian innovators to develop jet engines domestically, affirming that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence. But defence officials note that the DRDO (part of DDR&D) continues to shoulder most of the country’s R&D burden, with private-sector participation still nascent. Yet the DDR&D has seen its share of the defence budget fall from 5.92 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.45 per cent in 2025–26. While defence allocations — excluding Ministry of Defence (Civil) and pensions — have more than doubled in absolute terms since 2016-17, DDR&D’s outlay has only roughly doubled.