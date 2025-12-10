UN peacekeeping: India short on share of women troops

A mong the top 10 countries contributing troops, police, and experts to United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping missions, India — the fourth-largest contributor — has the lowest proportion of female personnel in its contingent.

As of September 30, 2025, women accounted for just 3.4 per cent of India’s contingent, far below its neighbours Nepal (9.83 per cent), Bangladesh (7.7 per cent), and Pakistan (5.6 per cent) — the first, third, and sixth-largest contributors, respectively. Only China, which ranks eighth among troop-contributing nations, has a similarly low proportion of female personnel in its contingent, at 3.57 per cent.

In 2000, the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted Resolution 1325, formally acknowledging the vital role of women in peace talks, preventing conflict, and supporting rebuilding after violence. It was later followed by a series of “Women, Peace and Security” resolutions.

At present, women make up only about 10.05 per cent of the UN's 60,566 uniformed peacekeepers, including military personnel, police officers, and observers. Their participation has remained disproportionately low, despite broad consensus that women play a crucial role in conflict resolution, particularly because they can often gain better access to local populations, especially women and children. Their presence can also help prevent sexual violence. Recognising this shortfall, the UN, under its Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy, has set targets of 15 per cent women in military contingents and 25 per cent in police units by 2028. Given India's current standing, contributing meaningfully towards these targets will require sustained and concerted effort.