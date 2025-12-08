Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UN aid agency cuts appeal for 2026 to $33 bn after lowest annual support

UN aid agency cuts appeal for 2026 to $33 bn after lowest annual support

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

UN's humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN's humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026 after support this year, mostly from Western governments, plunged to the lowest level in a decade.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and food shortages. This year, it took in $15 billion, the lowest level in a decade.

The office says next year it wants more than $4.1 billion to reach 3 million people in Palestinian areas, another $2.9 billion for Sudan home to the world's largest displacement crisis and $2.8 billion for a regional plan around Syria.

 

In 2025, hunger surged. Food budgets were slashed even as famines hit parts of Sudan and Gaza. Health systems broke apart," said OCHA chief Tom Fletcher. "Disease outbreaks spiked. Millions went without essential food, healthcare and protection. Programs to protect women and girls were slashed, hundreds of aid organizations shut."  The UN aid coordinator sought $47 billion for this year and aimed to help 190 million people worldwide. Because of the lower support, it and humanitarian partners reached 25 million fewer people this year than in 2024.

I know budgets are tight right now. Families everywhere are under strain," Fletcher said. But the world spent $2.7 trillion on defense last year on guns and arms. And I'm asking for just over 1% of that.

He has called for radical transformation of aid by reducing bureaucracy, boosting efficiency and giving more power to local groups. Fletcher cited very practical, constructive conversations almost daily with the Trump administration.

Do I want to shame the world into responding? Absolutely," Fletcher said. "But I also want to channel this sense of determination and anger that we have as humanitarians, that we will carry on delivering with what we get.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Damages following flooding in downtown Hat Yai, Thailand on Nov. 29

Thailand airstrikes strain Trump-brokered peace deal with Cambodia: Details

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

A year after Assad's fall, Syrians and their country struggle to heal

china Flag, China

China's exports grow 5.9% in November despite 29% drop in US shipments

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US defence bill pushes deeper engagement with India, including via Quad

Thailand

Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after shelling kills Thai soldier

Topics : United Nations Emergency fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon