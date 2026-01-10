Blaze of glory

A s India prepared to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, a true drama of valour and indomitable courage was unfolding far away on the high seas. The INS Visakhapatnam, the first of the Indian Navy’s indigenously built P15B class of destroyers, was patrolling the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, protecting the country’s vital maritime interests.

This region, once notorious for piracy by Somalia-based groups that disrupted shipping lanes, had seen its safety partially restored thanks to a multinational effort, with the Indian Navy playing a pivotal role. However, the recent Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza emboldened non-state actors, leading to new threats. One such development was when the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, declaring solidarity with Gaza residents, launched a series of attacks on commercial shipping passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Navy responded by independently deploying frontline assets to safeguard Indian maritime interests and instil assurance in the seafaring community.