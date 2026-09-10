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Cost of conflict

How cinema has captured moods from the trenches to the labs

2 min read
Updated On: Sep 10 2026 | 5:35 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer explores the life and inner conflict of J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Here are seven movies, based on true events during wars, picked by our editors and reporters:
 

The Longest Day (1962)

This chronicles the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The film captures the complexity of D-Day through the perspectives of soldiers and commanders on both sides of World War II.
 

Battle of Britain (1969)

Set in 1940, it follows the Royal Air Force’s campaign to prevent Nazi Germany from invading Britain. The sequences of Spitfire and Hurricane taking to the skies give the film a strong sense of realism.
 

Schindler’s List (1993)

Oskar Schindler had saved hundreds of Polish-Jewish people from the Holocaust by cleverly employing them. Spielberg’s film on the German industrialist builds tension like a thriller and has great cinematography, especially chilling shots of stations from which trains ferried Jewish people to Nazi concentration camps.
 

Black Hawk Down (2001)

This gritty film directed by Ridley Scott covers an episode during the civil war in Somalia and features tactical details of urban warfare, as written in a book by Mark Bowden. It follows the battle, stretching 15-17 hours, between US Army soldiers, who were air-dropped to capture two local targets, and the heavily armed Somali militia, in Mogadishu in October 1993.
 

My Boy Jack  (2007)

This TV film is not considered exciting but it is strongly carried by the main actors and actress who play British author Rudyard Kipling (David Haig, also the writer), his 17-year-old son John (Daniel Radcliffe), and Kipling’s wife Caroline (Kim Cattrall). It is inspired by the couple’s agonising search for their son who goes missing in action during World War I.
 

The Emperor in August (2015)

This Japanese film is widely acclaimed for spotlighting a less well-known incident — the military coup some imperial officers attempted when Emperor Hirohito was about to broadcast his country’s surrender to the Allies at the end of World War II.
 

Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan’s biographical film about J Robert Oppenheimer, linked to World War II, brings to life the internal conflict of the “father of the atomic bomb”. It is also a deeply political film that shows how the state hounded the American theoretical physicist for his past association with communism.
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:35 AM IST

In this article : World War IIFilms

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