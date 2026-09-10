Cost of conflict

H ere are seven movies, based on true events during wars, picked by our editors and reporters:

The Longest Day (1962)

This chronicles the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The film captures the complexity of D-Day through the perspectives of soldiers and commanders on both sides of World War II.

Battle of Britain (1969)

Set in 1940, it follows the Royal Air Force’s campaign to prevent Nazi Germany from invading Britain. The sequences of Spitfire and Hurricane taking to the skies give the film a strong sense of realism.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Oskar Schindler had saved hundreds of Polish-Jewish people from the Holocaust by cleverly employing them. Spielberg’s film on the German industrialist builds tension like a thriller and has great cinematography, especially chilling shots of stations from which trains ferried Jewish people to Nazi concentration camps.