Our wars, their wars

T he great French filmmaker Jean Renoir told the then yet-to-be-great Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray in 1949 that he believed the best films of a country are produced in “times of stress”, that an “atmosphere of self-complacence is bad for cinema”. Writing in his one-of-a-kind book Our Films, Their Films, Ray quotes Renoir as saying, “Look at Brief Encounter (a British classic from 1945). I don’t think a great film like that would have been possible without all those air raids London had to suffer. I think what Hollywood really needs is a good bombing.”

Renoir’s comments are particularly true of war films, with a rider: Not only must such countries have suffered greatly, they must be the victors. The war film classics have all come out of Britain and the United States (US), the powers that won World War I and II — because history is written by the victor.