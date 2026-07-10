The young man with a smile

He was my brother’s best friend, deeply loved by my family. But then he was impossible not to love. We had last seen him in January that year, when he had come for my wedding. How we had danced. Months later, the Kargil War with Pakistan had broken out and before we knew it, Luv was sent to the front. When he could, he’d write to us, sending us updates through inland letters.

Kargil was India’s first televised conflict. TV reporters brought us news from the battlefield, at times cooped up in bunkers with soldiers. It wasn’t long before the cameras gravitated towards Luv, this young man with an infectious smile whose heroism had led to the capture of a critical feature, Point 5140, setting in motion a string of successes for India.