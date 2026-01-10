To keep the peace

J anuary 26, 1950, was a cold winter day. It was also a clear, sunny day, when India transitioned to a republic, adopting the Constitution and replacing British India’s governing document, the Government of India Act, 1935.

The country that prided itself in having secured independence through nonviolence, however, commemorated the day with a military parade, a British legacy. The show of might — a tradition since — signalled that while India was committed to remaining a peaceful country, it had the capability, competence, and capacity to defend itself.

The parade today begins from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill, marches down Kartavya Path (earlier called Rajpath and before that, Kingsway) to India Gate, and from there to the Red Fort. But this was not always the route it followed.