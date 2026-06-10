A global playbook

China's rising stature and increasing oceanic access are shifting the rules of the game
USS Rafael Peralta near a vessel trying to sail to an Iranian port, as claimed by the CENTCOM, amid the US blockade at an unknown location in April 2026 (Photo: Reuters)
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