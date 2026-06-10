A global playbook

There is very little to add to the media narrative of the Iran war, the hysteria about drones, the strategic blunders of President Trump on the possibility of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and assuming an internal revolt in Iran. The long-term assessment and outcomes have been completely ignored. Most importantly for India, it was that this conflict that most damaged the Indian economy, prosperity, finance, energy security, raised CAD, and inflation and crashed the rupee. All this occurred far outside its territorial boundaries, contradicting the accumulated wisdom of India that the Indian military’s primary function is to win border wars arising out of territory disputes. Even so, the startled reaction of an energy-dependent India in not anticipating a possible closure of Hormuz will far outweigh the collective damage suffered by India over 70 years. During the war, Chinese purchases of Iranian oil increased through shadow trading. A critical development was Iran’s acquisition of a Chinese Earth observation satellite the TEE-01B, which provided submeter resolution imagery enabling the accurate geo location of US hangars, fuel depots, radars, command centres and aircraft on the ground. Battlefield awareness was done by AI-imagery and data processing compressed into minutes, raising Iran’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability almost up to US standards. But the biggest question is yet to be answered. How has India’s preoccupation with territorial war been rudely shattered forever in the future? In the aftermath of the Iran war, world power equations will shift decisively from territorial control to dominating the world’s interconnected systems, including energy corridors, digital infrastructure, maritime routes and financial systems. After the war is over, the smarter nations would be those that adapt quickest to the new realities because the world is not going back to the older system. Nations would now also attempt to control digital nodes, cable landing stations, undersea cable runs, data centres and satellite networks. In this area, the US currently holds the initiative, but China’s Grand Strategy of dominating world trade and the international network of ports has already foreseen such an event. The other area of conflict would be control of financial systems, such as Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications. The dominance of the dollar will be challenged by Gulf sovereign wealth funds, Chinese capital and BRICS. In the end, China emerges as the winner in 2026/27. Chinese victory was obvious during Trump’s visit to China on May 14, when Xi Jinping warned the US on Taiwan, and conceded nothing.