Can India learn a thing or two from the PLA's modular land force?

In this context, the brigadisation of India’s land force becomes a structural necessity. Its current three-tiered structure — of corps, divisions, and brigades — dilutes the advantage accruing from the reorganised brigades (the proposed Rudra brigades) as they would not compare with the two-tiered structure now adopted by the PLA. Such structural disadvantage would be least desired in any conflict, particularly against a stronger adversary like China. This implies that India’s structural challenge lies at two levels: One, of urgent theatrisation of the three services and two, the brigadisation of its land force.

The Indian armed forces might do well to order a force structure review for its western and northern borders, where necessary modular brigades are cast out of the existing infantry and mechanised divisions for better control and employment of forces. This brigadisation of the army would ensure that more hands are brought to the table, to fight the fight, and with as little a logistical tail as possible to support the battle. An agile, lethal brigadised force operating directly under a corps headquarters would not only present a low-signature on a transparent battlefield, but also have the ability to aggregate and disaggregate with speed, dictated by the battle conditions. Militaries in recent decades have seen a quantum jump in the way they equip, train, and organise for war. The prime drivers have been the fielding of cutting-edge technologies for war. New ideas and technologies usher in new dynamics, necessitating complimentary changes in doctrines, structures, tactics, and practices. But then, shedding old ideas and practices is a challenge, as militaries tend to hedge against unexpected consequences of change. The issue gets even more complicated when change is seen in the context of the past ways of waging war.The Chinese military has done well to surmount this predicament. It has been successful in ushering in a qualitative change, and at massive scale, while continuing to exploit its old and proven methods. India could take a leaf or two out of the Chinese playbook to address its structural infirmities, and temper it with unique Indian military characteristics and its vast combat experience. India might do