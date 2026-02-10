Can the Shanti Act kickstart India's nuclear renaissance?

T he India-United States nuclear deal, based on the July 18, 2005, joint statement by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and US President George W Bush, was one of the most intensely debated public policy issues in the history of independent India. The deal facilitated a quid pro quo wherein the US committed to facilitate India’s access to global nuclear commerce in return for India’s commitment to separate its civilian nuclear facilities from the strategic ones and place the former under the relevant safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), besides also contributing to global non-proliferation efforts.

Following the passage of the deal in the US Congress in September 2008, India was granted a “country-specific waiver” at the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) from its Warsaw Guidelines of 1992, which entailed only state parties to the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to engage in or gain access to global nuclear trade. Subsequently, India and the US agreed on the 123 Agreement, which finalised the finer aspects of civil nuclear cooperation, including reprocessing rights, fuel supply assurances, strategic fuel reserve, and the procedures to be followed in the event of its termination.