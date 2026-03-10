Decoding a decade-long transformation of defence budgets

Defence Budget 2026-27: Highlights

The Union Budget 2026-27, presented on February 1, allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the MoD. Coming as the first budget post-Operation Sindoor, the MoD’s allocation, considered as India’s defence budget, is a 15 per cent hike over the previous outlays. The hike amounts to ₹1.03 trillion — a first such increase of over a lakh crore in the MoD’s history.

The unprecedented growth in the MoD’s budget comes at a time when the projected growth of the Indian economy and the government’s overall expenditure remains muted. This has resulted in the defence’s share in both gross domestic product and the central government expenditure to shoot up to 2.0 per cent and 14.67 per cent, respectively.

The double-digit increase in the defence budget has made a huge difference to the allocation for defence services, the biggest component of the MoD’s budget. Comprising the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and the DRDO primarily, their budget has increased by 19 per cent to ₹5.85 trillion, representing 75 per cent of the MoD’s new total.

Of the defence services’ new allocations, 62 per cent (₹3.65 trillion) is earmarked for the revenue expenditure and the remaining 38 per cent (₹2.19 trillion) for capital expenditure, most of which is spent on the acquisition of arms and equipment for the modernisation of the armed forces.

The acquisition budget of the armed forces has seen a big hike of 24 per cent to ₹1.85 trillion. Coming on top of 14 per cent increase in the previous acquisition budget, the new allocation is driven partly by Operation Sindoor that necessitated emergency procurement, and partly by various mega contracts that the MoD has signed in FY26 or will sign in FY27.

Within the acquisition budget, ‘aircraft and aero engines’ has grown the most, at 31 per cent to ₹63,734 crore, providing a boost for the Air Force, which is looking to sign contracts for platforms such as mid-air refuelers, airborne early warning and control system and, possibly, the Rafale aircraft, in 2026-27. The budget for ‘other equipment’ catering to munitions, missiles, gun systems, electronics and unmanned aerial vehicles, has increased by a 30 per cent to ₹82,218 crore, and remains the biggest acquisition budget-head of the armed forces.

Surprisingly, the ‘naval fleet’ meant for procurement ships and submarines for the Navy has grown modestly at 3 per cent to ₹25,024 crore. Given that the navy is about to sign a mega deal worth $8 billion for procurement of six conventional submarines, the new allocation looks inadequate.

The MoD has retained 75 per cent of the new modernisation budget for procurement from the Indian industry. This will ensure a flow of ₹1.39 trillion to domestic manufacturers, including Indian private firm, which have recently emerged as crucial players.

The budget of the DRDO has grown at 8.5 per cent to ₹29,100 crore, amounting to 5 per cent of the defence services’ budget and 3.7 per cent of the MoD’s total allocations. The overall moderate growth notwithstanding, its capital expenditure has increased by 16 per cent to ₹17,250 crore.

Defence pensions, the second biggest component of the MoD’s budget, continues to have a large share in the MoD’s budget. With an increase of 7 per cemt to ₹1.71 lakh crore, it accounts for 22 per cent MoD’s latest budget. Together with the salary budget, it makes up 48 per cent of the budget and remains the single biggest item of defence expenditure.

The MoD (Civil) catering to organisations such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) remains the smallest component of the budget, with its occupying just 4 per cent of the MoD’s total, and has marginally dipped to ₹28,555 crore. The decline in MoD (Civil) is largely due to the 20 per cent reduction in ICG’s capital expenditure to ₹4,000 crore. The BRO’s capital expenditure has, however, increased, though marginally by 3.5 per cent to ₹7,394 crore.