India needs to win the war of minds before the first shot

Modern warfare is no longer confined to the traditional triad of land, sea, and air. With the advent of cyber and space capabilities, the battlefield has expanded into realms once considered peripheral. A new domain is now rapidly asserting itself — one that shapes perceptions, influences decisions, and often determines victory before a single shot is fired. The shift from kinetic to cognitive warfare has transformed the information domain to be recognised as a standalone domain of warfare.

Across major militaries, a conceptual shift is under way. The focus is moving from merely protecting territorial integrity, force preservation, command-and-control systems, and conducting classic psyops or electronic warfare to contesting the cognitive battlespace itself — the realm where individuals and societies perceive reality, attribute blame, and make decisions. This evolution is not theoretical. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its several members now openly debate the formalisation of a distinct “cognitive domain”, where the target is no longer just networks or infrastructure, but “the mind of the adversary and relevant populations”, as specified by several modern military analyses.