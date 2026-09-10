Technology versus troops

The organogram at the right captures the extent of this factor in likely future battlefield scenarios.

Without persistent spectrum access, the data links, satellite telemetry, and secure radios that bind modern military units instantly collapse. This will have a dire impact on the sensor-to-shooter link and the command and control networks. The EMS has to be made robust to ensure that it survives the enemy effort to degrade it and, at the same time, deny the ability of the adversary to use the EMS.

AI is fundamentally changing how command structures acquire, analyse and exploit information. By synthesising oceans of ISR data instantly, machine learning compresses the observe and orient phases of the OODA (observe, orient, decide, and act) loop. However, this introduces a profound vulnerability: When data processing accelerates to machine speed, it threatens to outpace human cognitive capacity, squeezing the time available for ethical, escalation-aware decision-making. This will have a great probability of miscalculation and accidental escalation of the conflict right up to the nuclear domain. For example, historically, nuclear weapons have prevented major wars since their first use in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. At the same time, low-level conflicts have occurred frequently. Today, however, the precision revolution means an adversary can employ ultra-fast conventional kinetic strikes to disable a state’s nuclear command loops, early-warning satellites, or retaliatory launchers. Consequently, if a nuclear-armed state believes its strategic deterrent can be conventionally neutralised, the pressure to ‘use them or lose them’ intensifies dramatically. In such a scenario, conventional weapons may inadvertently encourage first-use nuclear strikes.