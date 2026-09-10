The return of maritime centrality

S ince the United States (US)-Israeli air campaign began on February 28, 2026, Iran has laid siege to the Strait of Hormuz, with commercial traffic at one point falling by 90 per cent per day against a pre-crisis baseline of 88-130 vessels. Before the conflict, the Strait carried around a quarter of the world’s seaborne crude and product trade and nearly a fifth of liquefied natural gas in 2025.

This is why the impact has been immediate and structural while the medium-to-long-term impact on the economic cycle is yet to unfold.

India aspires to be a developed country and the world’s third biggest economy by 2047, which marks 100 years of independence. This cannot be realised without a strong maritime architecture. Nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and about 70 per cent by value moves by sea. It’s that critical.