All about China's first amphibious assault ship completing sea trials

C hina has achieved a significant breakthrough with the completion of the first three-day sea trials of its next-generation Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, on November 16, according to the War Zone. This vessel represents a major leap in naval design, featuring capabilities that distinguish it from any other big-deck amphibious warship globally.

All about sea testing

The ship has been under construction since at least 2023, with a launch ceremony held in late December 2024. According to China’s Ministry of National Defense, the initial trials are focused on verifying the reliability and stability of the ship’s power, electrical, and other systems, following the successful completion of mooring tests and equipment installation. The Sichuan embarked on its first sea trials after departing from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

Features of the assault ship

Electromagnetically-driven

The most distinguishing feature of the Type 076 is the inclusion of an electromagnetically-powered catapult, a capability typically reserved for large aircraft carriers. This feature makes the Sichuan unlike any other big amphibious warship in the world.

The Sichuan is considerably larger than the Chinese Navy’s current Type 075 amphibious assault ships. The Type 076 displaces more than 40,000 metric tons and is estimated to be about 864 feet long and 141 feet wide.

This makes it larger than the previous Type 075 class, and notably wider than other big-deck amphibious warfare ships in global service, including the US Navy’s America class. The ship’s unusually wide flight deck and dual-island design underscore its heavy focus on sustained and expansive flight operations, including fixed-wing aircraft launched by the catapult.

Air Wing Focus

The design of the Sichuan is heavily centred around supporting an air wing expected to feature navalized versions of advanced uncrewed combat air vehicles (UCAVs). The core of its fixed-wing air complement is anticipated to be a naval variant of the GJ-11 stealthy flying-wing UCAV. Evidence of its naval role includes recent images showing a version of the drone with a prominent arresting hook, and mockups have been observed near the shipyard.

Enhanced Naval Aviation

The ship can launch and recover UCAVs like the GJ-11 for missions ranging from maritime strike to Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. It provides additional air support “mass” to supplement larger carrier strike groups, freeing up their air wings for other specialised tasks.