Business Standard Blueprint to debut on Saturday at power-packed conclave

B usiness Standard will launch its monthly magazine on defence and geopolitics in New Delhi on Saturday at a power-packed conclave — The BLUEPRINT Discourse. The magazine, Business Standard Blueprint, to be available in both print and digital format, will be focused on India’s strategic imperatives.

The magazine will also cover foreign military news — both hardware and technological. It will analyse India’s relations with other military powers to put the dynamic geopolitical scenario in context.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V Narayanan and the head of Kalyani Group’s defence business Rajinder Singh Bhatia will speak at the conclave hosted by Business Standard, to celebrate the launch of the magazine. A discerning audience will be present at the event to welcome a rare offering from the mainstream media. This is even more special as it comes just months after Business Standard turned 50.

Blueprint aims to produce in-depth reporting, analysis and expert commentary on the most consequential issues in defence and diplomacy, especially at a time of reset in the global order.

The magazine’s language is jargon-free, so as to make technical subjects accessible to all. Its multimedia section includes podcasts with important voices from those two worlds. The digital version can be read like a physical magazine, too.

The coverage in Blueprint is anchored in Business Standard’s brand of journalism which is committed to accuracy and fairness, grounded in empirical data, is insightful, authoritative, and above all, independent of interest groups.