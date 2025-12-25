China expanding its exports of fighter jets, says Pentagon report

China is actively expanding its fighter jet exports, positioning itself as an alternative to the United States and other European arms suppliers and reshaping regional airpower balances, according to web publication The Wire Zone (TWZ), citing a recent Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress.
According to the report, Beijing is actively marketing multiple fighter aircraft, including the fifth-generation Shenyang FC-31 (export version of the J-35), the fourth-generation Chengdu J-10C, and the light combat aircraft JF-17, to countries across Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
Beijing is selling a wide spectrum of combat aircraft, ranging from fourth-generation fighters to a fifth-generation stealth platform, it stated.
These combat aircraft represent a broad range of capabilities but have yet to secure confirmed export orders. The FC-31, a stealthy fifth-generation aircraft, has drawn interest from nations such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, TWZ reported.
The Chengdu J-10C, delivered to Pakistan in multiple batches, along with the jointly-developed JF-17 Thunder, has been marked as the backbone of China’s fighter jet export success. These jets are attractive to developing countries seeking modern air combat capabilities at relatively low cost and financing from China itself.
The JF-17 Thunder has already been exported to Pakistan, Myanmar, Nigeria and Azerbaijan, with some discussions reportedly underway with Iraq as well.
TWZ notes that China’s export strategy benefits from competitive pricing, flexible financing, and minimal political restrictions, contrasting sharply with Western platforms like the F-35, which remain tightly controlled. This approach allows Beijing to integrate fighter sales into its broader Belt and Road–linked defence partnerships.