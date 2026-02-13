'Eye in the sky': Why India seeks high-altitude pseudo satellites

& nbsp; The government’s Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accepted proposals worth Rs. 3.60 trillion, including procuring Rafale fighter jets and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) for the Indian Air Force. The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) marked a formal in-principle approval to induct AS-HAPS to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and communication capabilities, marking a push in indigenous near-space defence systems. What are pseudo-satellites The AS-HAPS are unmanned platforms that operate 10 to 50 kilometres above the Earth's surface and at temperatures ranging from 0 degrees Celsius to -56 degrees Celsius. The distance is far above commercial aircraft but below traditional satellites. The platforms can stay aloft for weeks or even months, acting like “atmospheric satellites”.

These satellites are usually solar-powered with onboard high-density batteries for day and night operations, allowing long-duration missions without frequent refuelling or recovery. Unlike conventional satellites, AS-HAPS can be repositioned, upgraded and maintained, providing flexibility similar to aircraft while retaining satellite-like persistence. AS-HAPS can be deployed for ISR missions, electronic intelligence gathering and telecommunication support. They are expected to provide continuous monitoring of India’s land borders, maritime zones and other strategically sensitive regions. These satellites can hover over a fixed area for long — a feature that makes them valuable for real-time situational awareness, especially in high-altitude terrains and remote coastal belts where uninterrupted surveillance is critical.