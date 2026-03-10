High-power push

T he Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently achieved a significant breakthrough with the design and successful testing of compound gallium nitride (GaN) chips.

The achievement, led by the DRDO’s Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), marks the successful design and fabrication of compound semiconductor chips built for higher voltages, temperatures and switching speeds.

This allows for longer radar range, compact systems and improved efficiency in platforms such as missiles, drones and fighter aircraft, reducing India’s dependence on foreign suppliers for mission-critical electronics.

Using GaN technology, the DRDO has developed indigenous radio frequency (RF) transistors and Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs). The achievement lies in India’s ability to design and fabricate GaN-based high-power RF devices domestically.