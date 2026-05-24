India has responsibilities both in continental & maritime domains: CDS

C hief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said the integrated theatre command plan he has proposed to the government takes into consideration India’s strategic challenges on land and opportunities in water. In an interview with Satarupa Bhattacharjya in New Delhi on May 21, the CDS also spoke about Operation Sindoor, the India-China border and India’s defence budget. Edited excerpts:

What are your major reflections on Operation Sindoor one year later?

Militarily, we can say that it was different from all the wars that India has fought until now, very unique in its own self. When I look back and think why we won, we won not (only) because we were able to carry out long-range precision strikes. That is, of course, one of the reasons but we had better situational awareness about what’s happening than Pakistan. We were immediately aware about where our strikes were taking place, what the effects of those strikes were. We were also aware of what the adversary was undertaking and whether he was even able to achieve something or not. That helped us with any kind of decision-making.