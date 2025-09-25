India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

India on Wednesday successfully launched an intermediate range Agni Prime missile from a “rail-based mobile launcher system”, a launch pad pulled by a Railways locomotive.

“This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X.

“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said.

The missile has advanced communication systems and protection mechanisms and its successful launch will promote the induction of rail-based systems for the defence forces, said the Press Information Bureau in a statement.