India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

Defence Minister says 'first-of-its-kind launch' enhances country's military capability

Updated On: Sep 25 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Jaisal Kaur
India on Wednesday successfully launched an intermediate range Agni Prime missile from a “rail-based mobile launcher system”, a launch pad pulled by a Railways locomotive.

 

“This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X.

 

“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out today from a specially designed rail-based Mobile Launcher has the capability to move on the Rail network without any preconditions, which allows users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” he said.

 

The missile has advanced communication systems and protection mechanisms and its successful launch will promote the induction of rail-based systems for the defence forces, said the Press Information Bureau in a statement.

 

 “This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system,” said the Defence Ministry.

Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Strategic Forces Command and the armed forces, saying the successful launch put India among countries that have launched missiles from a rail network.

 

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

