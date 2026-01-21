India to withdraw diplomats' families from Bangladesh over security fears

I ndia is likely to withdraw the families and dependents of its diplomats and officials in Bangladesh where security fears have grown ahead of elections next month, multiple news reports said.

India’s decision will be part of “internal readjustments”, Reuters quoted a government official as saying. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate on the specific changes or timing.

India has a High Commission in Dhaka along with diplomatic posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet.

The foreign ministries of both India and Bangladesh did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters said.

Election campaigning in Bangladesh begins on January 22 amid protests across the country. Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have strained after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and fled to India in 2024 amid months of deadly protests.