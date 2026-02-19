Indian Navy flaunts indigenous might in fleet review attended by 74 nations

The Indian Navy hosted the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, transforming the Bay of Bengal into a stage for maritime power projection and showcasing the nation’s indigenous warships and systems.
President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the fleet aboard INS Sumedha, a homegrown offshore patrol vessel designated as the Presidential Yacht, adorned with the Ashoka Emblem and flying the President’s Standard at the mast.
Representatives from 74 countries, including Bangladesh and Iran, attended the review, marking India’s third such fleet congregation after Mumbai in 2001 and Visakhapatnam in 2016.
A total of 85 ships, including 19 foreign warships, took part in the event, with 60 Indian Navy vessels forming the core of the parade.
Self-reliance at sea
The centrepiece of this maritime self-reliance was the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant; commissioned in 2022, the vessel underscores the nation’s elite capability in designing and constructing complex naval aviation platforms.
INS Nistar, a 10,000-tonne diving support and submarine rescue vessel, showcased India’s underwater mission capability. The Visakhapatnam-class destroyer highlighted the progress in indigenous stealth warship construction compared to 2016. The share of home-built platforms has risen sharply, reflecting the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence manufacturing.
More than 60 aircraft took part in fly-pasts, alongside three submarines, underscoring multi-domain readiness.
Bangladesh & Iran at IFR
Bangladesh’s presence at IFR 2026 carried weight beyond protocol; Dhaka sits at the centre of India’s eastern maritime security calculus in the Bay of Bengal, where strategic competition is sharpening.
Its participation comes after recent elections marked by opposition boycotts and political tensions, developments that have drawn regional attention.
China’s expanding infrastructure and defence footprint in Bangladesh remains under watch. In the past, coordinated patrols, disaster response and training exchanges have continued despite security or political issues.
Iran’s participation emerged as a notable highlight at the IFR, coming at a time when the Islamic republic’s relations with the United States remain strained. The US has reportedly positioned the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iranian waters as it continues to pressure Tehran over its uranium enrichment and after the deadly crackdown on protesters.