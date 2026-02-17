Kaveri to Manik: India seeks to build fighter jet aircraft engines

Indigenous fighter engine effort

The GTRE’s first attempt at a military-grade jet engine was the GTX-35VS Kaveri. In 1989, it was sanctioned to produce 81 kiloNewtons (kN) of thrust, with the primary objective of replacing foreign engines with an indigenous power plant for the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Its “Kabini” core first ran in March 1995, followed by the first full prototype test in 1996. The engine later achieved a milestone in 2010 when it completed a maiden flight test on a modified Ilyushin Il-76 flying testbed in Russia.

The engine was officially delinked from the Tejas programme in 2008 after failing to meet the required thrust-to-weight ratios and high-altitude performance required for supersonic combat.