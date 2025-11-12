Logistical issues delay delivery of 3 Apache helicopters en route to India

T he delivery of three Apache AH-64E multi-role attack helicopters, en route to India, has been delayed after an

aircraft carrying the choppers made an unexpected return to the US, citing “logistical issues”, according to US-based publication The War Zone.

The An-124 aircraft carrying the helicopters returned to the US after a long wait at East Midlands Airport in the UK earlier this month, the report stated.

The movements tracked by a plane spotter noted the heavy-lift An-124 serial UR-82008 departing from Arizona, after being loaded with three rotorcraft for delivery to the Indian Army.

The An-124 and its Apache cargo flew back to Mesa Airport in Arizona, nearest to the Boeing facility, after remaining on the ground at the UK airport for eight days, The War Zone reported.

“We are currently addressing logistical issues caused by external factors to complete the delivery process for the remaining aircraft. We remain closely engaged with the US government and the Indian Army and continue working to execute our contract as expeditiously as possible to meet India’s needs and fleet requirements,” the report quoted a Boeing spokesperson as saying.

The helicopters were painted in the Indian Army desert camouflage scheme when loaded, with one Apache in the photos marked as serial IA-7105.

The Ministry of Defence had cleared the procurement for six AH-64E helicopters for the Indian Army for ~4,168 crore, supplementing the 22 already in service with the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Army received the three aircraft in July this year, with the remaining expected to be delivered later

this year.

These helicopters will enhance India’s capabilities in high-altitude warfare and armoured support, particularly in

regions like Ladakh and Rajasthan.

The Apache AH-64E is widely used by the US Army, Israel, Japan, and international forces, including India.