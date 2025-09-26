MiG-21 retires: Tracing the journey of India's first supersonic fighter jet

The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, the integral part of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) fleet for over six decades, officially retired at Chandigarh in a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Recalling the aircraft’s contribution in the 1975 war, Singh said, “During the war with Pakistan, in adverse circumstances, the MiG-21 attacked the Governor’s House in Dhaka, and on that very day, it outlined the result of that war.”

“The MiG-21 added many proud moments in our military aviation journey,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here’s all about the mighty MiG-21

The Origin

The MiG-21 entered the IAF in 1963, making India the first country outside the Soviet Union to operate the aircraft. Compact, supersonic, and agile, it transformed the IAF from a subsonic fleet into a modern jet-age air force.

It was inducted into No. 28 Squadron -- the ‘First Supersonics’ -- which was raised at Chandigarh under Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh. Fittingly, the MiG-21’s journey ended at the very same base six decades later.

Role in IAF

For nearly 60 years, the MiG-21 was the backbone of the IAF, with over 900 aircraft inducted. Almost every IAF fighter pilot since the 1960s has trained on the MiG-21 before moving to other fighters. Its speed and unforgiving handling made it both a challenging teacher and a legendary fighter.

Role in major wars

In the 1965 war, it was used in air defence roles, marking its combat debut. Fully deployed in the 1971 war, the MiG-21 dominated Pakistani F-104 Starfighters and carried out bombing missions. Veterans credit the aircraft with playing a decisive role in India’s victory.

In Kargil war (1999), it was operated in high-altitude attack missions against Pakistani positions during Operation Safed Sagar.

In Balakot Operations in 2019, the MiG-21 Bison achieved global attention when Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 in an aerial dogfight.

Limitation

The MiG-21 was also feared by its own pilots. Its high accident rate and demanding controls earned it the grim nickname “flying coffin”. Many young pilots took their first supersonic flights in this aircraft, learning hard lessons in precision and courage.

The successor

The MiG-21’s role will now be taken over by the indigenous Tejas LCA Mk-1A, designed to meet modern combat challenges. Tejas will carry forward the legacy of India’s “first supersonic,” just as the MiG-21 once symbolised self-reliance and transformation.