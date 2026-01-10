News in brief: East Europe

R omania to acquire French air defence systems

To boost the strength of its land, air, naval, and special operations forces, Romania signed a $724 million deal to buy 231 Mistral man-portable very short-range air defence systems and 934 Mistral missiles from France in November 2025, the Romanian defence ministry said in a statement. The deal is a component of the Security Action for Europe programme, a European Union defence initiative.

Developed by the European defence firm MBDA, the missile is a multi-platform, fire-and-forget system specialised to guard soldiers, strategic targets, and military vessels from diverse threats. The new variant, the Mistral 3, provides an interception range of up to 8,000 metres (m) and can engage threats at altitudes of up to 6,000 m.