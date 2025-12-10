News in brief: Global

T ürkiye to get 20 Eurofighter jets

The United Kingdom (UK) signed a $11 billion agreement for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, in October, according to media reports.

The UK’s defence ministry said that the 10-year deal, signed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, would strengthen Türkiye’s deterrence and enhance North Atlantic Treaty organization’s (NATO’s) prowess in the region.

The jets were developed by the consortium of three European defence firms — Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo — for the air forces of the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

Russia unveiled the Multik, a new electronic warfare system to protect its helicopters from Ukrainian first-person view drone attacks, in October, according to the Ukraine-based news portal Defense Express. Developed by the Gradient Research Institute, the Multik detects and jams drone control and video links across different frequencies. It scans threats up to 1,000 metres (m) away and disrupts signals within 500 m. Weighing under 9.5 kilograms, the system offers 360° protection with three independent jamming channels, making it suitable for integration on both rotary-wing aircraft and ground vehicles. France deploys submarine-launched missile (Photo: ArianeGroup)

France deploys submarine-launched missile France officially inducted the M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, produced by the French aerospace firm ArianeGroup, into its Navy’s Strategic Oceanic Force in October, according to the company’s media statement. The fifth-generation missile’s latest variant will be deployed aboard France’s four Le Triomphant-class nuclear submarines, boosting the country’s nuclear deterrence capability. It features enhanced range, payload flexibility, and advanced guidance systems. World’s first AI-piloted fighter jet (Photo: Shield AI ) World’s first AI-piloted fighter jet The United States (US)-based defence firm Shield AI introduced the ‘X-Bat, the world’s maiden artificial intelligence (AI)-powered unmanned vertical takeoff and landing fighter jet in October, which is being pitched as the wingman for the US military.

Boosted by an F-16 class engine, the fighter-like drone is designed to fly over 2,000 nautical miles and operate at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. It features an internal bay for air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, and can perform larger strike payloads, rapid launches, and supports precision-strike missions. The Chinook helicopter (Photo: Boeing) US orders nine Chinook helicopters The US placed an order worth $461 million for nine CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters from the country’s defence major Boeing, in October. This takes the total number of such helicopters on order to 18, according to the company’s media statement.

Boeing has already delivered six Block II Chinooks, currently undergoing testing to validate performance and mission readiness. The latest variant features a reinforced drivetrain and airframe, boosting gross weight by 4,000 pounds, and an upgraded fuel system. Sixth-generation stealth fighter ‘spotted’ in Chinese skies China’s sixth-generation stealth fighter jet programme, which refers to the development of the J-36, is advancing rapidly, with recent images revealing a significantly upgraded prototype flying 10 months after its first public appearance, the South China Morning Post reported. Photos circulating on Chinese social media in November reportedly featured the second prototype of the state-owned Chengdu Aircraft Corp’s next-generation jet with a tailless, three-engine design.

It has angular, two-dimensional thrust-vectoring nozzles, similar to those on the US’ F-22 Raptor. The redesigned exhausts could enhance stability and manoeuvrability, addressing earlier aerodynamic challenges. UK, Ukraine to coproduce Octopus drones UK and Ukraine announced plans to codevelop thousands of Octopus-100 air defence interceptor drones under Project Octopus, in October. This marks the first instance of a Ukrainian-designed combat drone being mass-produced within a NATO country, the UK government said in a media statement in October. The Octopuses are autonomous unmanned aerial systems engineered to track and neutralise aerial threats using advanced sensors and technologies. These will aim to enhance Ukraine’s defence against Russian attacks.

The Dosan Ahn Chang-ho-class Batch-II attack submarine (Photo: Republic Of Korea Navy) South Korea launches new submarine South Korea launched its first Dosan Ahn Chang-ho-class Batch-II attack submarine, the ROKS Jang Yeong-sil, in October, according to the country’s navy’s media statement. The South Korean firm Hanwha Ocean unveiled the 3,600-tonne diesel-electric vessel, which has longer underwater endurance, greater stealth, and improved speed. It integrates sonar, combat, and propulsion systems. North Korea’s ‘strongest nuclear weapon’ North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a massive military parade in Pyongyang in October, showcasing the country’s advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, as reported by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency.