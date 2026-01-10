News in brief: Global

U S receives new nuclear attack submarine

The United States (US) Navy received the 25th Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, the USS Massachusetts, from the US shipbuilding firm Huntington Ingalls Industries in November 2025, according to the firm’s media statement.

The new vessel, the 12th Virginia-class submarine and the fifth navy ship to be named after the state, has been developed specifically for superior operational availability and lowered maintenance downtime. The submarine underwent initial sea trials in October last year.

The Virginia-class submarines can operate in deep ocean and littoral environments alike, enabling the US Navy to obtain subsurface lethality across missions.