News in brief: South America

Argentina gets its first F-16B jet
The Argentine Air Force’s maiden operational F-16B twin-seat aircraft was unveiled at Denmark’s Aalborg Air Base in September, as reported by the Italy-based news portal The Avionist.
In a social media post, Argentina’s Defence Minister Luis Petri said that the jet boasts of “modernised systems, surface treatments, and standardised paint” as per the specifications listed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
The aircraft is among six expected to be delivered to Argentina in December 2025, while 18 more are slated for delivery by 2028. This is part of the Peace Condor programme, wherein Argentina signed a $300 million deal in April 2024 to purchase 24 F-16A/B jets from Denmark.
Venezuela’s show of force
Amid ongoing tensions triggered by the United States’ (US’) naval deployment to the Caribbean in opposition to Venezuela’s alleged support for illegal drug trade, Venezuela conducted a three-day military exercise, “Sovereign Caribbean 200”, in September. The drill showcased 12 naval vessels, 20 patrol boats, and 22 aircraft, including the Russian-built Su-30 fighter jets equipped with anti-ship missiles, and comprised 2,500 troops overseeing air, sea, and land manoeuvres to show the country’s defence, CNN reported.
In October, a Russian military transport aircraft, the Ilyushin Il-76, reached Venezuela. The heavy-lift cargo specialist is also linked to the former Wagner mercenary group, as per the media reports.
Massive military exercise in the Amazon
As part of the final phase of the Operation Atlas 2025, Brazil initiated a large-scale manoeuvre with over 10,000 personnel from the country’s Armed Forces in October, according to the Argentine news portal Zona Militar.
Among the largest recent military exercises in the Amazon aimed at improving interoperability and combat, Operation Atlas saw the deployment of the multipurpose vessel Atlântico, the largest military ship in South America, on the eastern front. In north Brazil, the Army and Air Force jointly displayed 500 armoured and tactical vehicles and artillery systems.
Tri-nation display of naval strength
In a bid to boost regional security and combined defence, the three-phase BRACOLPER 2025 multinational riverine exercise finally concluded in October, showcasing tri-national cooperation between the navies of Brazil, Colombia, and Peru in the Amazon basin, the US-based SeaWaves Magazine reported.
The 51st edition of the exercise demonstrated military activities like protocol ceremonies, nautical parades, tactical manoeuvres, shooting drills, river control missions, cyber defence drills, and crisis procedures, aligned with global standards.
Uruguay to buy third Agusta-Bell helicopter
After numerous bureaucratic and budgetary delays, the Uruguayan Navy received the nod to purchase its third Agusta-Bell AB-412 helicopter after presidential authorisation,in October, according to the Argentine news portal Zona Militar. The next process includes fine-tuning the long-standing negotiation with the helicopter’s Italy-based manufacturer Leonardo. The AB-412 is specialised in operational tasks and improved logistical performance in maritime environments.
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired
Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.
No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.
Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics
Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics
Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint
From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.
Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers
Choose your plan
Exclusive Pricing
Choose your plan
58% off
₹12,000
Blueprint Digital
₹5,000
annual (digital-only)
₹416/Month
72% off
₹24,000
Blueprint Complete
₹6,500
annual (digital & print)
₹541/Month
37% off
₹12,000
Blueprint Digital
₹7,500
annual (digital-only)
₹625/Month
62% off
₹24,000
Blueprint Complete
₹9,000
annual (digital & print)
₹750/Month
Here's what's included:
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
* Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)