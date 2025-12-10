News in brief: South America

A rgentina gets its first F-16B jet

The Argentine Air Force’s maiden operational F-16B twin-seat aircraft was unveiled at Denmark’s Aalborg Air Base in September, as reported by the Italy-based news portal The Avionist.

In a social media post, Argentina’s Defence Minister Luis Petri said that the jet boasts of “modernised systems, surface treatments, and standardised paint” as per the specifications listed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The aircraft is among six expected to be delivered to Argentina in December 2025, while 18 more are slated for delivery by 2028. This is part of the Peace Condor programme, wherein Argentina signed a $300 million deal in April 2024 to purchase 24 F-16A/B jets from Denmark.

Amid ongoing tensions triggered by the United States' (US') naval deployment to the Caribbean in opposition to Venezuela's alleged support for illegal drug trade, Venezuela conducted a three-day military exercise, "Sovereign Caribbean 200", in September. The drill showcased 12 naval vessels, 20 patrol boats, and 22 aircraft, including the Russian-built Su-30 fighter jets equipped with anti-ship missiles, and comprised 2,500 troops overseeing air, sea, and land manoeuvres to show the country's defence, CNN reported. In October, a Russian military transport aircraft, the Ilyushin Il-76, reached Venezuela. The heavy-lift cargo specialist is also linked to the former Wagner mercenary group, as per the media reports.

Massive military exercise in the Amazon As part of the final phase of the Operation Atlas 2025, Brazil initiated a large-scale manoeuvre with over 10,000 personnel from the country’s Armed Forces in October, according to the Argentine news portal Zona Militar. Among the largest recent military exercises in the Amazon aimed at improving interoperability and combat, Operation Atlas saw the deployment of the multipurpose vessel Atlântico, the largest military ship in South America, on the eastern front. In north Brazil, the Army and Air Force jointly displayed 500 armoured and tactical vehicles and artillery systems. Tri-nation display of naval strength