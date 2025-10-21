Sweden set to get its first unmanned stealth jet in $276 million deal

Swedish Aeroplane Corporation (Saab) has received a $276 million contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to continue conceptual studies and technology development for the country’s future fighter system. The programme focuses on a stealth-capable unmanned aircraft and a family of wingman drones, supporting long-term planning for a Gripen successor under the Koncept för Framtida Stridsflyg (KFS) programme.

Key features of contract

The contract covers 2025-2027, and includes concept and technology development as well as demonstrator construction. Saab, FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, and United Kingdom-headquartered GKN Aerospace will collaborate on manned and unmanned aircraft studies, electronic warfare, software architectures, and operational autonomy, all aimed at shaping Sweden’s post-2040 air combat capabilities.

The current phase includes building demonstrators to test airframe designs, sensor integration, and data fusion capabilities. Saab plans to deliver the first flying demonstrator in 2026, validating stealth features, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and networked operations. The program emphasises leveraging existing Gripen technologies while introducing innovations like internal weapons bays and low-observability structures.

AI integration

Saab is testing AI-driven flight operations through Project Beyond, using the Centaur AI system to control Gripen E aircraft in simulated beyond visual range (BVR) scenarios. The AI autonomously executes manoeuvres, optimising engagement timing, and is trained with reinforcement learning to replicate flight experience in hours, demonstrating the platform’s potential for capability upgrades.

Industrial partnerships and R&D

The programme expands collaboration with GKN Aerospace, which is investing in additive manufacturing for power and propulsion systems. About 270 Saab employees are engaged across 150 research and development (R&D) projects. Airbus-style modular avionics and software-defined systems allow rapid upgrades and integration of new AI capabilities without affecting flight safety.

Succeeding Gripen

The KFS programme will provide data for a government decision around 2031 on whether Sweden will pursue a domestic fighter, international co-development, or foreign acquisition. Gripen E and C/D aircraft will remain operational through 2050-2060, bridging the gap to future platforms. Planned demonstrations will test autonomous missions and Loyal Wingman drones for both combat and support roles.

Sweden’s defence plan

Sweden’s 2025-2030 defence plan allocates significant resources to maintain combat readiness and Nato interoperability. The Gripen lineage — from Saab 21R to Gripen E — has built a domestic knowledge base for multirole fighter design. KFS aims to extend this expertise, integrating AI, digital engineering, and rapid software updates as primary drivers of capability growth rather than hardware alone.