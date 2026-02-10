How India can lead the Global South

If the Global South is important to India, is India important to the Global South?

The comparison with China is revealing. China brings far more to the table than India. And this is likely to be true for many years to come, for four reasons. For one thing, China is an economic powerhouse, nearly five times India’s size. This means that it provides development aid, investments, and goods and services on a scale that India cannot match. It is also a huge market for Global South exports, once again beyond anything that India can offer.

Beyond this, China is a geopolitical balancing power in a way that India is not. If the Global South needs balancing power against the US and other Western powers, the only real possibility is China — with its massive economic, military, and technological capacities. It is not so much that Global South countries ally themselves formally or informally with China to stave off Western pressures. Instead, the threat that these countries can work more closely with China, and give it preferential economic and strategic treatment, provides the Global South with greater room for manoeuvre. It bears saying that China can be a balancer within the Global South as well — for one Global South country against another.