India's reactive defence spending

The armed forces of pre-Partition India had to be reconstituted into two dominion forces after August 15, 1947. The troop strength of the army before Partition was 410,000. After the reconstitution, the Indian Army’s strength was reduced to 260,000. How small or large was that strength? Well, one possible way of gauging this would be to note that almost eight decades later, the number of active troops in the Indian Army has risen to 1.25 million.

Chetty, however, had to face another challenge. As the finance minister, he had to provide for more financial resources for not only reconstituting the Indian Army but also for supporting the development of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, wings that had not received due attention till then. In that context, Chetty’s explanation in his Budget speech was significant. He said: “India had never an adequate navy or air force and the effect of the Partition has been to reduce them still further, so far as the Dominion of India is concerned. It is obvious that even without the disturbances there could be no question of an overall demobilisation in these services. The future development plans of these services are under consideration.”