Iran's strategic woes: Protests, pressure, and power politics

R elations between Iran and the United States (US) are currently at one of their lowest points in recent decades, characterised by extreme hostility, no direct diplomatic ties, and heightened military tensions. The possibility of carrier-borne US military strikes in support of citizen protests in Iran, triggering unpredictable retaliation by Iran, is being mooted. Several airlines suspended their flights to West Asia on January 24, and both uncertainty and anxiety are palpable in the region.

To recapitulate: Iran experienced its most intense and bloody anti-government protests in January 2026, with the official death toll exceeding 3,000, and this is considered to be a conservative estimate. The internet has been disabled since the end of December last year when the protests began, and foreign media access remains very limited. Some human rights groups and non-governmental organisations aver that the death toll could be much higher (20,000 or more) and that those injured could be closer to 50,000. This is a tragic loss of life and points to the intensity of the violence that engulfed Iran.