Pakistan-Afghanistan relations reach a breaking point

R elations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have entered a phase of acute tension that has gone beyond normal diplomatic discord. It is a crisis that is playing out on multiple levels — border violence, economic disruption, humanitarian distress and a trust breakdown. Although the tensions between the two are not new, the developments of 2025 appear to portend a shift from intermittent crisis towards a broader confrontation.

At the heart of the current impasse is Pakistan’s charge that the Afghan Taliban are sheltering the militant group

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has dramatically increased its attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan has rejected the accusation outrightly, stating that no armed group uses Afghan soil against any neighbours. This disagreement has hardened positions on both sides and has increasingly been translated into coercive measures rather than diplomatic action.