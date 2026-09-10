'Strategic autonomy' amid the Hormuz crisis

The immediate economic consequences were significant. India’s basket of crude oil, which had been around $69 a barrel before the crisis, moved above $114 in April as fears over supply disruption intensified. The costs of freight and insurance costs rose sharply while pressure on the rupee compounded the inflationary impact of higher energy prices.

A pragmatic approach

India’s response was, therefore, necessarily pragmatic. Rather than attempting to eliminate its dependence on the Gulf overnight — a structural impossibility — it sought to reduce the immediate exposure. Around 70 per cent of imports of crude oil were reportedly rerouted away from the strait, compared with approximately 55 per cent before the crisis. Russia became even more important as an alternative source, aided in part by temporary sanctions waivers by the United States (US). India also increased purchases from the US, the Atlantic Basin, West Africa, and other suppliers.