The case for a national security law

B efore India became a declared nuclear-weapon state in May 1998, issues on national security were dealt with in various committees of the Cabinet or through high-level task forces set up by the government to advise on them.

The apex forum for national-security policy and decision-making was a Cabinet committee chaired by the prime minister, and it included the ministers of home affairs, defence, external affairs and finance. For long it was the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and, later, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

There was no office of national security adviser (NSA). Under Indira Gandhi as prime minister, however, the chairman of the Policy Planning Committee in the Ministry of External Affairs, first D P Dhar and later G Parthasarathi (India’s former ambassador to China), served as the prime minister’s most senior advisers on issues including those relating to national security. This arrangement was discontinued under V P Singh, who, as prime minister, set up a National Security Council (NSC) on August 24, 1990, with the prime minister as chairman and the ministers of home affairs, defence, external affairs and finance as members, to serve as the principal policy and decision-making body on national security. The Council held its first and only meeting on October 5, 1990. The same decision created a Strategic Core Group, chaired by the Cabinet secretary, for inter-agency coordination on national security. While the idea of a NSC did not take root, the Strategic Core Group was the precursor of the Strategic Policy Group (SPG), also chaired by the Cabinet secretary, established in April 1999 as part of the architecture put in place after India’s nuclear-weapon tests in May 1998.