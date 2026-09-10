The shrinking space for diplomacy

A related shift is increasing reliance on a transactional model of interstate relations, with its emphasis on short-term, immediately visible and calculable costs and benefits from each discreet interstate interaction. Our era is marked by impatience, which is the very anti-thesis of good diplomacy. The timeframe within which the diplomatic calculus operates has shrunk. A transactional calculus may be appropriate to business transactions although here too the long term counts. For a perpetual entity that defines a state, the calculus must weigh more towards the long term than towards the short term. A transactional approach results in the framing of issues in zero-sum terms, where any gain for the other side is by definition a loss for one’s own side. An example of this is my experience promoting hydropower cooperation with Nepal and Bhutan. In the case of Nepal, any projected benefit accruing to India from a proposed project was seen by interlocutors from Nepal as necessarily being at the cost of their interests. But in the case of Bhutan, both sides sought to make reciprocal gains from their collaborative hydropower projects in that country. India gained from enhanced energy security. Bhutan became one of the richest countries in South Asia, thanks to the revenues received from the sale of power to India. In Nepal’s case, transactionalism prevented mutual benefit. With Bhutan, a longer-term calculus of costs and benefits enabled mutual benefit. Related to the resort to transactionalism and the short-term framing of issues are the denigration of restraint and its projection as weakness or, worse, appeasement. This is often the inevitable consequence of social media, which amplifies negative, angry and hateful sentiments while overwhelming the voices of reason, of compromise, and of abjuring violence. There is a premium on swift retaliation and recourse to coercion. This leaves no place for diplomacy or reduces it to a means of dealing with the aftermath of coercive conduct, which may include war. The traditional role of diplomacy has always been to prevent war, to preserve peace. In this sense, diplomacy should serve as the first line of defence, with resort to arms as the last resort. As one has witnessed in the recent Iran war, how the first resort to war by the US and Israel has led to unintended consequences, with diplomacy left to pick up the pieces. The paradox of power is that it is most effective when it is exercised with restraint. It is diplomacy which enables that.