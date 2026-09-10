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Communication Systems

From resilient battlefield communication, naval network to two-way tactical communication

Jaisal Kaur
Updated On: Sep 10 2026 | 3:40 AM IST
Frontline connectivity1/8
Ukraine has been using the Starlink satellite internet system to provide resilient battlefield communication during the war with Russia. Its highlight is the high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity, enabling secure command-and-control, drone operations, and real-time battlefield coordination, according to Reuters (Photo: Reuters) 

Naval network2/8
US vessel USS Lake Erie (CG-70), a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, which completed almost a year of deployment in the US Fourth Fleet and returned to Naval Base San Diego in June, houses the Aegis combat system, integrating advanced radar and military communications for air and missile defence, according to the US Navy (Photo: Reuters) 

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Russian state-owned company Rostec manufactured an aerostat in April to provide stable mobile communication for the armed forces, according to a media statement. The radio module mounted on the balloon is equipped with an omnidirectional antenna (Photo: Rostec) 

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Israeli company Orbit Communication Systems secured a $2.4 million contract from a European company to supply satellite communication (Satcom) systems for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s naval platforms this year, according to the company’s media statement (Photo: Orbit) 

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The US Space Systems Command’s commercial space office awarded a contract worth $307 million to Viasat in May to provide satellite communication services to the Marine Corps. The five-year deal aims to integrate multi-orbit and multi-band services for enhanced global military satellite communications, according to the company’s media statement (Photo: Viasat) 

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Germany ordered Falcon tactical radio systems from L3Harris to elevate the armed forces’ mobile command and control network in June. The software-defined radios will be delivered later this year (Photo: L3Harris)

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Defence company Insitu has announced the addition of proliferated low Earth orbit satcom datalinks and laser-targeting capabilities to its ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems, according to the company’s media statement (Photo: Insitu)

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The US’ York Space Systems demonstrated two-way tactical communication using ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) links from low Earth orbit (LEO) in May, according to the company’s media statement. This will provide the US military with resilient, low-latency, and foliage-penetrating tactical communication that links directly to existing handheld field radios (Photo: York Space)

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Written BY :

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:40 AM IST

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Military weaponSatelliteUS Navy

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